Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,187 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after acquiring an additional 456,852 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after buying an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Zuora by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after buying an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,753,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zuora by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after buying an additional 333,264 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $541,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807 over the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

