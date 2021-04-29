Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $240,000 Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock worth $143,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNCE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

JNCE opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $436.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.