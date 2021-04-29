Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $332,000 Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kadmon by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KDMN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

