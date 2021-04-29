Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $325,000 in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

