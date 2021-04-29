Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $325,000 in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MBUU opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $93.00.
In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.
Malibu Boats Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
