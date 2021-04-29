Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $749.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

