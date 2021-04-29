Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,306 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSG opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

