Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

