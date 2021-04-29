Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

FTDR stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

