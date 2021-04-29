Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $83.23 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

