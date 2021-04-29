Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,129 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MRC Global by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MRC Global by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $749.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

