Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PGZ opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.94.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
