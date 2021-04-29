Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,057 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 317,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

