Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

PRU opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

