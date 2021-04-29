Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 2.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.19. 107,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,643. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.