Professional Advisory Services Inc. Invests $212,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,648. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.