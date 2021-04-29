Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.05. 12,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,930. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at $30,812,379.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,864 shares of company stock worth $22,476,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Progyny by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Progyny by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

