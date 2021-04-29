Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

PB traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.86. 754,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,065. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

