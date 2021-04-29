Proton (XPR) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $63.57 million and $1.30 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00066735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00818346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.