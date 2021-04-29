Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 8th

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Provident Financial has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PROV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PROV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $438,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391 over the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

