PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.PTC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.180-3.390 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered PTC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $148.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.81. PTC has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,913. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

