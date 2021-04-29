PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research note published on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.10.

PTCT stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $44,314.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,288 shares of company stock worth $351,256. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

