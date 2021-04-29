Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 73.2% in April

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHCF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

