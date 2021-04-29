PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.