Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 7,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Puma has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUMSY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

