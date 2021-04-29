PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PCT opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.75.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
