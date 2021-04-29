Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.88 Million

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post sales of $166.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $174.00 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $122.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $857.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.28 million to $883.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,826. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -113.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $41.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

