Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
