PWR Coin One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $514,574.03 and $5.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,619.67 or 1.00549930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.13 or 0.01221032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.00528746 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.84 or 0.00395345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00181672 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003922 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.