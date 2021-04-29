Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $14.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $11.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $19.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,445.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,379.91 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,167.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

