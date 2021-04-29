Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Argo Group International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

ARGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

ARGO opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

