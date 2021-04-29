Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for DHT Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for DHT in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.00 on Thursday. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. DHT’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DHT by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 310,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DHT by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 255,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DHT by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

