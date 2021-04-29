Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Issued By Raymond James

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.78.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$54.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.57 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 74.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

