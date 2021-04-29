Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Issued By William Blair

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a report released on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

GCMG stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.23 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,539,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,320,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,960,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

