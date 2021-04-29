Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for adidas AG Issued By Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for adidas in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $157.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average of $168.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in adidas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in adidas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

