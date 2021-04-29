Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.47 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $2,346,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

