Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

LBAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $903.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,533.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.