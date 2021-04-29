Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank OZK in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

OZK opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

