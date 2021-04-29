Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First National Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.67.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$52.55 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.11 and a 52-week high of C$53.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 6,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$366,414,985.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

