Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

