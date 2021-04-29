Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

Shares of RRR opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

