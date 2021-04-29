Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -453.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $51,084,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 356,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after buying an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.