Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Howard Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Howard Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

HBMD stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $309.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

