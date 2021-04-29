Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of FR opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,784,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,228,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 249,009 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.