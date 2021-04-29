Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.73.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$39.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$30.12 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

