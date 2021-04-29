Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

SBUX opened at $112.40 on Thursday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.78. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

