Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of NFG opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,704,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 205,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.