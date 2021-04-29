Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Increased by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $171.88 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

