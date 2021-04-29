QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. QCR has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

