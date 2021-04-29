QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $136.57, but opened at $143.55. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $143.52, with a volume of 401,443 shares traded.

The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.36.

About QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

