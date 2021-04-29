QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.48. Approximately 73,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,965,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $654,706,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $92,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

